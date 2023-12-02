Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued December 2 at 3:44AM PST until December 2 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

By
Updated
today at 12:45 PM
Published 3:44 AM

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations
of 8 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong
winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult at times.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.

National Weather Service

