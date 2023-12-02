Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 2 at 2:20PM PST until December 3 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

today at 11:21 PM
Published 2:20 PM

* WHAT…Snow, mainly above 4000 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of up to 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.

National Weather Service

