Winter Weather Advisory issued December 2 at 3:44AM PST until December 3 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow, mainly above 4000 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.