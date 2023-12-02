Winter Weather Advisory issued December 2 at 9:53PM PST until December 3 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.