Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued December 5 at 11:17PM PST until December 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

By
Updated
today at 9:33 AM
Published 11:17 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc
Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern
and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central
and Eastern Lake County.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content