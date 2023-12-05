Wind Advisory issued December 5 at 11:17PM PST until December 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc
Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern
and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central
and Eastern Lake County.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 10 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.