Wind Advisory issued December 5 at 2:17PM PST until December 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern

and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central

and Eastern Lake County.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.