Winter Weather Advisory issued December 5 at 2:32PM PST until December 7 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and

Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and

Eastern Lake County. This includes highway 140 between Bly and

Lakeview, and the Warners including highways 140 and 299.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com in Oregon and

http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov in California for latest road

conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.