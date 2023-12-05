Winter Weather Advisory issued December 5 at 2:32PM PST until December 7 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and
Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and
Eastern Lake County. This includes highway 140 between Bly and
Lakeview, and the Warners including highways 140 and 299.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Wednesday to 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com in Oregon and
http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov in California for latest road
conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.