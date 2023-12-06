Winter Weather Advisory issued December 6 at 2:09PM PST until December 7 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting 45 to 55 mph.

* WHERE…In California, the Warner Mountains of Modoc County.

This includes Cedar Pass on Highway 299. In Oregon, the Warner

Mountains and Winter Rim in Klamath and Lake Counties. This

includes portions of highway 140 between Bly and Lakeview.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com in Oregon and

http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov in California for the latest road

conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.