Winter Weather Advisory issued December 6 at 4:22AM PST until December 7 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting 45 to 55 mph.
* WHERE…In California, the Warner Mountains of Modoc County.
This includes Cedar Pass on Highway 299. In Oregon, the Warner
Mountains and Winter Rim in Klamath and Lake Counties. This
includes portions of highway 140 between Bly and Lakeview.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com in Oregon and
http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov in California for the latest road
conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.