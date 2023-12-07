Winter Weather Advisory issued December 7 at 12:50PM PST until December 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches between 3000 and 4000 feet, and 6 to 12 inches above
4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map