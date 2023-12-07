Winter Weather Advisory issued December 7 at 2:04PM PST until December 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 5

to 10 inches along the crest of the Cascades, very little

accumulation elsewhere.

* WHERE…In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In

Washington, Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades

Crest.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.