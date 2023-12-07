Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 7 at 2:07AM PST until December 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Snow level 3500 feet today, lowering to 3000 feet
tonight. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. West to
southwest winds gusting as high 35 to 45 mph on exposed ridges.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be challenging at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

National Weather Service

