Winter Weather Advisory issued December 7 at 2:07AM PST until December 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Snow level 3500 feet today, lowering to 3000 feet

tonight. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. West to

southwest winds gusting as high 35 to 45 mph on exposed ridges.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be challenging at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map