Winter Weather Advisory issued December 7 at 2:43AM PST until December 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts above 5000 feet.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In

Washington, Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades

Crest.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates are expected to peak

Thursday late afternoon and evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.