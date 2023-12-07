Winter Weather Advisory issued December 7 at 2:43AM PST until December 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts above 5000 feet.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In
Washington, Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades
Crest.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates are expected to peak
Thursday late afternoon and evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.