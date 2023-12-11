Skip to Content
Alerts

Dense Fog Advisory issued December 11 at 6:58PM PST until December 12 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

By
Published 6:58 PM

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon,
North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. In Washington,
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of dense fog with visibilities as low
as one quarter mile or less have formed, or are expected to
form overnight.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content