Dense Fog Advisory issued December 11 at 6:58PM PST until December 12 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon,
North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. In Washington,
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of dense fog with visibilities as low
as one quarter mile or less have formed, or are expected to
form overnight.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.