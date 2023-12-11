Special Weather Statement issued December 11 at 5:07PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
Patchy dense fog has developed in central Oregon this evening
with observed visibilities as low as a quarter of a mile. Fog is
forecast to persist overnight.
