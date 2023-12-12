Dense Fog Advisory issued December 12 at 4:37AM PST until December 12 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of

Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon,

North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. In Washington,

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of dense fog with visibilities as

low as one quarter mile or less have formed across portions of

the area.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.