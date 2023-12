Patchy dense fog has developed in central Oregon this evening, most evident along the US-97 corridor between Sunriver and Redmond. Visibilities as low as a quarter of a mile or less have been observed in the Bend metropolitan region. Temperatures range from just below to just above freezing in Bend, Redmond, and Prineville, so patchy slick spots may occur in any areas of freezing fog.

