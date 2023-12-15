Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 15 at 10:12PM PST until December 18 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality. For

the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter to one half mile

in dense fog, along with slick roads and surfaces from freezing

fog.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of

Oregon and Central Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the

Blue Mountains of Washington.

* WHEN…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST

Monday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

slick roads in freezing fog. Poor air quality may cause issues

for people with respiratory problems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…I-84, OR-11/WA-125, WA-12, and OR-97 will

be affected.

If driving in fog, slow down, use your headlights, and leave

plenty of distance ahead of you.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during

periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.