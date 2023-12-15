Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 15 at 1:45PM PST until December 18 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to
deteriorating air quality.
* WHERE…Valleys of southern Oregon and northern California.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing
air quality with time, especially in and near areas with
significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality
is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory
problems if precautions are not taken.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are
effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air
particulates.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.