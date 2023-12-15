Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 15 at 7:31PM PST until December 18 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than one
mile in dense fog. For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air
quality.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and Central Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the
Blue Mountains of Washington.
* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM PST Saturday.
For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory
problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…I-84, OR-11/WA-125, WA-12, and OR-97 will
be affected
If driving in fog, slow down, use your headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.