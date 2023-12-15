Dense Fog Advisory issued December 15 at 7:31PM PST until December 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than one

mile in dense fog. For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air

quality.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of

Oregon and Central Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the

Blue Mountains of Washington.

* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM PST Saturday.

For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory

problems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…I-84, OR-11/WA-125, WA-12, and OR-97 will

be affected

If driving in fog, slow down, use your headlights, and leave

plenty of distance ahead of you.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during

periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.