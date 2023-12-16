Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 16 at 12:42PM PST until December 18 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Poor air quality. Visibilities have increased in most
areas to greater than 1 mile. Therefore the Dense Fog Advisory
will expire at 1 PM PST.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and Central Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin
of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of
Washington.
* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 1 PM PST this
afternoon. For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.