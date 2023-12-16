Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 16 at 1:50PM PST until December 18 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, stagnant air is

expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. For the

Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect for all area

valleys. The Wind Advisory includes Highway 395 between Lakeview

and Abert Lake, Highway 31 between Paisley and Summer Lake, and

the higher terrain of Winter Rim, and the Warner and Hart

Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST

Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM Monday to 7 AM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and

make driving difficult for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs

could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Air

stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with

time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of

air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health

issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are

not taken.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are

effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air

particulates.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.