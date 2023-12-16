Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 16 at 3:32AM PST until December 18 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to

deteriorating air quality.

* WHERE…Valleys of southern Oregon and northern California.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing

air quality with time, especially in and near areas with

significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality

is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory

problems if precautions are not taken.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are

effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air

particulates.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.