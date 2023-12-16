Dense Fog Advisory issued December 16 at 6:30AM PST until December 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, potential for deterioration

of air quality. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one

quarter mile or less in dense fog and some local freezing fog.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of

Oregon and Central Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin

of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of

Washington.

* WHEN…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST

Monday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory

problems.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during

periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.