Dense Fog Advisory issued December 16 at 9:42AM PST until December 16 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, potential for
deterioration of air quality. For the Dense Fog Advisory,
visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog and some
local freezing fog.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and Central Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin
of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of
Washington.
* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 1 PM PST this
afternoon. For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory
problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dense fog will mostly be on the ridges and
locally higher terrain where a low stratus cloud deck meets the
surface to create dense fog.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.