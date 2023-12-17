Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 17 at 2:41AM PST until December 18 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Potential for air quality to deteriorate.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Wallowa

County, John Day Basin, Foothills of the Southern Blue

Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.

In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills

of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Poor air quality may cause issues for people with

respiratory problems.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during

periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.