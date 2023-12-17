Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 17 at 12:45PM PST until December 17 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…For the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility down to a

quarter mile or less in freezing fog. For the Air Stagnation

Advisory, poor air quality.

* WHERE…For the Freezing Fog Advisory, areas north of Redmond

including Madras in Central Oregon. For the Air Stagnation

Advisory, all of Central Oregon.

* WHEN…For the Freezing Fog Advisory, until 7 PM PST this

evening. For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST

Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

potential frost on bridges. Poor air quality may cause issues

for people with respiratory problems.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during

periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.