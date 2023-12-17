Wind Advisory issued December 17 at 9:58AM PST until December 19 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, stagnant air is
expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. For the
Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…The Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect for all area
valleys. The Wind Advisory includes Highway 395 between
Lakeview and Abert Lake, Highway 31 between Paisley and Summer
Lake, and the higher terrain of Winter Rim, and the Warner and
Hart Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST
Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM Monday to 7 AM PST
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and
make driving difficult for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs
could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Air
stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with
time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of
air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause
health issues for people with respiratory problems if
precautions are not taken.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are
effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air
particulates.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.