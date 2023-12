Fog has mostly diminished through the area with only a few isolated locations continuing to see some patchy dense fog. With this, the dense fog advisory will be allowed to expire at 10 am. With the incoming system the air will begin to mix just enough the air stagnation advisory will also be allowed to expire.

