Wind Advisory issued December 18 at 11:07AM PST until December 19 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT..South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Highway 395 between Lakeview and Abert Lake, Highway

31 between Paisley and Summer Lake, and the higher terrain of

Winter Rim, and the Warner and Hart Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Monday to 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and

make driving difficult for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs

could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy to gusty winds and rain showers

have begun to mix the atmosphere, and air stagnation looks

less likely overnight.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.