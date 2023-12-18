Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued December 18 at 3:12AM PST until December 19 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

By
Updated
today at 11:57 AM
Published 3:12 AM

* WHAT..South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Highway 395 between Lakeview and Abert Lake, Highway
31 between Paisley and Summer Lake, and the higher terrain of
Winter Rim, and the Warner and Hart Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Monday to 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and
make driving difficult for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs
could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy to gusty winds and rain showers
have begun to mix the atmosphere, and air stagnation looks
less likely overnight.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content