Dense Fog Advisory issued December 19 at 11:07PM PST until December 20 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense
fog.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central
Coast Range of Western Oregon, Lower Columbia, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and South Washington
Cascade Foothills. Fog will mainly impact elevations below 1000
to 1500 feet.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Pedestrians and cyclists should wear bright
or reflective clothing to increase the chance of being seen by
others in the dense fog.