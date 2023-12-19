Wind Advisory issued December 19 at 12:59AM PST until December 19 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT..South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Highway 395 between Lakeview and Abert Lake, Highway
31 between Paisley and Summer Lake, and the higher terrain of
Winter Rim, and the Warner and Hart Mountains.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Monday to 7 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and
make driving difficult for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs
could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy to gusty winds and rain showers
have begun to mix the atmosphere, and air stagnation looks
less likely overnight.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.