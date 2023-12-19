Winter Weather Advisory issued December 19 at 2:47AM PST until December 19 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Freezing rain below 3500 feet. Additional ice

accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are

possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.