Dense Fog Advisory issued December 20 at 10:53PM PST until December 21 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense
fog. Localized visibility as low as a couple hundred feet.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central
Coast Range of Western Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade
Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington,
South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Fog will primarily affect valley locations
below 1500 feet elevation.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Pedestrians and cyclists should wear bright
or reflective clothing to increase the chance of being seen by
others in the dense fog.

