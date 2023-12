The fog has lifted enough and is no longer widespread. Most ground observations are showing beyond 7 mile visibility with the exception of a few areas. With that sad, there are a few fog prone sections that are still seeing some patchy fog along I-84 from Cabbage Hill to Pendleton and Highway 97 Redmond through Madras.

