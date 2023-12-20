Dense Fog Advisory issued December 20 at 1:23AM PST until December 20 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense
fog.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Pedestrians and cyclists should wear
bright or reflective clothing to increase the chance of being
seen by others in the dense fog.