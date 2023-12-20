Dense Fog Advisory issued December 20 at 1:23AM PST until December 20 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Pedestrians and cyclists should wear bright or reflective clothing to increase the chance of being seen by others in the dense fog.

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog.

