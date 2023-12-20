Dense Fog Advisory issued December 20 at 2:48AM PST until December 20 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of fog and dense fog have developed
in central Oregon and are anticipated to persist into the
morning. Observed visibilities in the vicinity of Redmond and
Madras have dropped to a quarter mile, and temperatures are near
freezing.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.