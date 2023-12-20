Dense Fog Advisory issued December 20 at 8:37AM PST until December 20 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of fog and dense fog have developed in central Oregon and are anticipated to persist into the morning. Observed visibilities in the vicinity of Redmond and Madras have dropped to a quarter mile, and temperatures are near freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.