Dense Fog Advisory issued December 20 at 9:34AM PST until December 20 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of fog and dense fog have developed
in central Oregon and are anticipated to persist into the
morning. Observed visibilities in the vicinity of Redmond and
Madras have dropped.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.