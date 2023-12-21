Dense Fog Advisory issued December 21 at 7:15PM PST until December 22 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon below 1500

feet, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon below 1500 feet,

Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette

Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade

Foothills below 1500 feet and Cascade Foothills in Lane County

below 1500 feet. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Fog will primarily affect valley and

foothill locations less than 1500 feet.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.