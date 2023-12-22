Dense Fog Advisory issued December 22 at 1:40AM PST until December 22 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Visibility below a quarter of a mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern

Klamath County and Western Lake County. This includes the

cities of Chiloquin, Sprague River, Klamath Falls, Merrill,

and Malin.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A front is likely to mix the air mass and

may bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the Klamath Basin

after 7 AM PST.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow for plenty of room between you and other

vehicles.

* Fog makes objects appear farther away than they are

* Use low beams. High beams reflect back thick fog, making

visibility worse for you and other drivers.

* Be prepared. Keep your headlights clean. That way, you’re

ready for low-visibility conditions

* Don’t use cruise control. Most crashes occur because the

driver is going too fast for weather conditions.