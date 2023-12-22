Dense Fog Advisory issued December 22 at 3:03AM PST until December 22 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Pedestrians and cyclists should wear bright or reflective clothing to improve the chances of being seen by others.

* WHERE…Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Lower Columbia, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog.

