Dense Fog Advisory issued December 22 at 3:03AM PST until December 22 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense
fog.
* WHERE…Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range
of Western Oregon, Lower Columbia, Central Willamette Valley,
South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Pedestrians and cyclists should wear bright
or reflective clothing to improve the chances of being seen by
others.