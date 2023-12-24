Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 1:30PM PST until December 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of 1 to 2 tenths of an

inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of

Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Upper Slopes of the Eastern

Washington Cascades, Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington

Cascades. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,

East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades, North Central Oregon,

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There could be very localized spots with

ice accumulations of a quarter to a half inch over the upper

east slopes of the Washington Cascades.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.