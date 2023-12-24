Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 2:01PM PST until December 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected below 4500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of up to one inch, with ice accumulations of one

to two tenths of an inch. Above 4500 feet, snow will transition

to rain on Monday, with 2 to 6 inches of snow expected.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades mainly around Mount

Hood. In Washington, South Washington Cascades, mainly from

Indian Heaven Wilderness to the Columbia Gorge.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map