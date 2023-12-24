Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 5:58PM PST until December 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of 1 to 2 tenths of an

inch.

* WHERE…In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In

Washington, Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades

Crest and Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades

Crest.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There could be very localized spots with

ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch over the upper east

slopes of the Washington Cascades.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.