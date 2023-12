As of 3 AM, snow is falling across central Oregon with light accumulations evident on area web cameras, most obvious in the vicinity of Redmond, Madras, and Prineville. Additional accumulations of an inch or less are forecast before precipitation transitions to light rain or light freezing rain through the morning in the wake of a warm frontal passage.

