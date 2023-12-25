Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 12:54PM PST until December 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of less than

a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Around Mount Hood in north Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map