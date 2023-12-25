Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 2:59AM PST until December 25 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Less than a tenth of an inch of
ice expected.
* WHERE…South Central Oregon Cascades, Klamath Basin and
Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County.
This includes on and along highway 97, and highways 58 and 31
near highway 97 North of Chiloquin. This includes the
communities of Chiloquin, Chemult and Crescent.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 11 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.